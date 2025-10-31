Real reason behind Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas split laid bare

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise split reason laid bare

Ana de Armas reportedly found the fast-paced romance with Tom Cruise "uncomfortable," leading to their split.

Following the reports of the pair's split, a source told US Weekly that their break up was "Ana's decision" as the Ballerina star felt "uncomfortable" with the fast-moving relationship, which reportedly began earlier in February.

"Things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going," the insider claimed, revealing that she was the one to "put the brakes on."

However, Ana "still likes [Cruise] a lot" as the tattler noted, sharing the duo have "undeniable chemistry."

For now things are "done" between Ana and Tom but the two still "have a connection" and "they will see how things go in the future."

"They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back," the source added.

Sharing insights into Tom and Ana's early days of spark, the tipster claimed that they began dating after the pair "spent every day together" while "training for the intense underwater sequences" for their thriller, Deeper.

"It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited," the insider said, adding "Tom was completely captivated by Ana" while Ana "enjoyed his company" and "attracted" to how much he "supported her and everything she wanted to do."

For the unversed Ana and Tom never officially confirmed nor denied their romance.