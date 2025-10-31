Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles's decision to remove Andrew's titles

Piers Morgan breaks silence as Andrew removed from royal family

Piers Morgan reacted to the shocking decision of King Charles stripping his brother Andrew of his royal titles, calling it “de-Princed.”

The royal expert said it is one of the most extraordinary statements ever issued by the Palace, adding how Charles has essentially turned his brother into a non-Royal.

Advertisement

The decision removes all of Andrew’s titles, including Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, while his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, keep their titles.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Morgan wrote, "De-Princed. Astonishing."

In another statement, he penned, "This is one of the most extraordinary statements ever released by the Palace. The King has basically turned his brother into a non-Royal."

Days after Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were caught in a fire over their past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Charles formally removed his brother's titles and threw him out of the Royal Lodge, his royal residence.

In a surprising statement, the Buckingham Palace revealed, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it added.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."