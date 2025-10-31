 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles's decision to remove Andrew's titles

Royal commentator Piers Morgan responds to Andrew losing titles in shocking move

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 31, 2025

Piers Morgan breaks silence as Andrew removed from royal family

Piers Morgan reacted to the shocking decision of King Charles stripping his brother Andrew of his royal titles, calling it “de-Princed.” 

The royal expert said it is one of the most extraordinary statements ever issued by the Palace, adding how Charles has essentially turned his brother into a non-Royal.

Advertisement

The decision removes all of Andrew’s titles, including Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, while his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, keep their titles. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Morgan wrote, "De-Princed. Astonishing."

In another statement, he penned, "This is one of the most extraordinary statements ever released by the Palace. The King has basically turned his brother into a non-Royal."

Days after Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were caught in a fire over their past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Charles formally removed his brother's titles and threw him out of the Royal Lodge, his royal residence. 

In a surprising statement, the Buckingham Palace revealed, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it added.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Advertisement
Anti-monarchy CEO speaks out on Andrew' title removal: 'I couldn't care less'
Anti-monarchy CEO speaks out on Andrew' title removal: 'I couldn't care less'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie maintain royal status while Andrew is stripped of title
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie maintain royal status while Andrew is stripped of title
Palace's decision on Andrew reflects pressures of the modern media age video
Palace's decision on Andrew reflects pressures of the modern media age
King Charles shocks royal watchers with move against brother: 'Ruthless'
King Charles shocks royal watchers with move against brother: 'Ruthless'
Meghan Markle accused of profiting ‘heavily' on Royal family's name
Meghan Markle accused of profiting ‘heavily' on Royal family's name
Prince William makes Windsor ‘safe place' for his kids
Prince William makes Windsor ‘safe place' for his kids
King Charles exiled Prince Andrew because of Queen Camilla: Expert
King Charles exiled Prince Andrew because of Queen Camilla: Expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of staging baseball photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of staging baseball photos