Prince William presents finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate

Prince William, Kate Middleton announce finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate

Prince William’s foundation Earthshot has finally revealed its round up for all the finalists that have made it for the ‘Fix our Climate’ Earthshot.

The announcement has been shared over on the royals’ Instagram account and highlights their vision for ‘a world that’s a better, more sustainable home for everyone.’

As well as “a world where greenhouse gas emissions are falling, and carbon-neutral economies help protect the most vulnerable. A world like this is within reach,” according to the caption.

The finalists firstly includes the Barbados’ Bridgetown Initiative, led by its Prime Minister, as well as a revolutionising renewable power storage imitative which comes via iron-air batteries that provide reliable power around the clock, cost-effectively easing the burden on the grid.

Thirdly is a health and education initiative that serves to protect vulnerable communities, a pioneering holistic approach in Bangladesh.

