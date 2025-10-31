Buckingham Palace statements: what changed between October 17th and 30th?

Buckingham Palace issued two statements regarding Andrew, the former prince, in October 2025 after the younger brother of King Charles came under fresh media scrutiny over his ties with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

On October 17, the palace released a a statement on behalf of Andrew himself, making the former Duke of York's decision to surrender his royal titles voluntarily.

In the first statement issued by the palace, Andrew said "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

He said, "With his Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title for the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

The latest statement issued on October 30 said, "King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

It also said that Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and he will vacate his Royal Lodge.

The Thursday's statement came as a surprise, leaving many people wondering what had changed between October 17 and October 30th which led King Charles to move further against his younger brother.

Criticizing the decision, an expert said the latest statement is just wording and it's been issued before anything has been legally finalized.

However, royal expert, Victoria Arbiter defended the announcement saying, "Buckingham Palace is not in the business of delivering a running commentary. Decisions like this take time to action. While public pressure was mounting, the wheels were turning behind the scenes. A bold but necessary move by the King."

Following the October 17 statement, the royal family faced heavy criticism from the British media for failing to take meaningful action against Andrew.

The situation seemed to worsen and it may have been the turning point for King Charles .

This became apparent when when he was heckled during his visit to Lichfield on Monday.

"How long have known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?," shouted a man from behind a camera.

"What do you think, should MPs be allowed to discuss the royals in the House Commons," asked the unidentified man.

King Charles, however, ignored the man and continued meeting the crowd.



