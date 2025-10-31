Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive strong warning: Not 'out of the woods at all'

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are not " out of the woods at all" after King Charles stripped him of the prince title.

This has been claimed by royal expert Andrew Lownie while speaking to the Mirror.

He said both Sarah and Andrew, the former couple, should cooperate fully with authorities in both the UK and the US over their ties to Epstein.

The royal expert also warned, "There is a lot more to come. We've got the Epstein files, even redacted and destroyed, we've got court cases coming up, we've got the likelihood of more victims coming forward. So I don't think Andrew and Sarah are out of the woods at all."

The expert went on saying, "I think that he should make himself available to the law enforcement agencies here, and in the States. He needs to explain, as does Sarah Ferguson, because she's kind of been forgotten about, but she also was heavily involved in Epstein, and I think we do need a statement from her [about] exactly what her connections were with him."

The royal author further said that in his view, there is a "strong likelihood" of formal charges against Andrew.

"If the authorities investigate properly, there are good grounds for an investigation," he claimed.