Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity

Kate Winslet will narrate King Charles' documentary about saving the planet

Kate Winslet is narrating a documentary about saving the planet for King Charles!

The Mare of Easttown actress - who was named an ambassador for The King's Foundation in June - hailed working on Finding Harmony: A King's Vision a "pleasure and a privilege" and she hopes the Amazon Prime film will inspire people to take care of the world.

She said the documentary will offer a "fascinating insight into the King’s work as an environmentalist”.

The Titanic actress added: "It is a both pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this film. I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it’s been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project.”

“I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come,” Kate mentioned.

The king previously admitted his "fondest hope" is that the project will encourage a new generation to help save the planet.

He said: “Nature is our sustainer; we are a part of nature.”

“Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life, I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against, nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet, which is under such stress,” he further stated.

His Majesty continued, “This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King’s Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove.”

“Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet and to restore our relationship with it,” Charles mentioned.

“It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future,” he concluded.

Filming began in January at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, where The King's Foundation is based, and guests in the documentary will include the charity's ambassador Sir David Beckham.