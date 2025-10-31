King Charles true feelings for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice exposed after decision about Andrew

Royal insiders have exposed King Charles true feelings for his nieces Princess Eugenie and Beatrice following his decision to remove their father Andrew of the Prince title.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, King Charles is said to be very keen to 'protect' Beatrice and Eugenie.

The report further says Beatrice and Eugenie will retain Her Royal Highnesses as granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth

It further said Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their Royal titles despite their father Andrew no longer being a Prince.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughters will keep their Honours in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917, it is understood.

King Charles has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The palace statement said a formal notice had now been served on Andrew to surrender the lease of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Estate, and he will move to alternative private accommodation on the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."