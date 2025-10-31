UK minister breaks silence on Andrew's legal ramifications

Minister weighs in on what Andrew should except after his titles are removed

There are a number of legal woes vying for attention when it comes to Andrew, and with his titles formally having been stripped, he is facing further calls to ‘comply’ with the government.

For those unversed, the minister in question who addressed this is trade minister, Chris Bryant.

He believes the figureheads in the government are “warmly” supporting King Charles’ decision to remove his brother’s titles.

He even told the BBC Breakfast, “I think the vast majority of people in this country will think that it’s the right thing to do.”

He even pointed out how, Andrew is now looked at as “an ordinary member of the public” and not a prince.

That is why if any questions come up, regarding Epstein, Bryant said, “I think that just as with any ordinary member of the public, if there were requests from another jurisdiction of this kind, I would expect any decently minded person to comply with that request. So I feel exactly there same in this situation.”

And “What I’m basically saying,” he further clarified “is that I think that if Andrew is asked to do something by a Senate committee then I would have thought that he would want to comply.”

For those still unversed, the CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic spoke to Sky News yesterday and admitted that criminal investigations are being launched against Prince Andrew as we speak because justice “must be seen to be done.”

He also called Andrew’s case a “devastating indictment on the UK’s criminal justice system,” as well as one “that we must resort to a private prosecution.”

After all “equality in law is a basic tenet of democracy. I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation.” So “the truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done.”