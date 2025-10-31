Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support

Robert Irwin treasures Russell Crowe's feedback on his 'DWTS' performances

Robert Irwin receives “in-depth feedback” from Russell Crowe after each performance of his on Dancing with the Stars.

The 21-year-old Australian conservationist and TV personality attended the red-carpet premiere of Crowe’s new film, Nuremberg, where he conversed with Access Hollywood.

Irwin told the outlet that his long-time family friend, Crowe, a renowned actor and filmmaker, gives him feedback after each episode of Dancing with the Stars.

He said of the Gladiator star, "I'm incredibly grateful for his support on this dancing journey. It's actually been really cool because Russell will message after [each] performance.”

Crowe does not say “this was a really great dance;” rather, he really delves into “the detail of, 'Okay these steps were great, love the lines, love the clarity in the storytelling.' To really get that very in-depth feedback is amazing, and it means a lot," Irwin shared.

Moving forward, the Wild Times star and the son of famed zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin mentioned why he cherishes Crowe’s constructive criticism.

"What I'm doing — I'm not a dancer, I'm trying to tell my story through dance, I'm trying to spread my message of positivity and passion and enthusiasm through dance, and Russell being there to support that means a lot," Irwin explained.