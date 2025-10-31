 
Geo News

Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support

Robert Irwin reveals why Russell Crowe's feedback on his performances on 'DWTS' means so much

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

Robert Irwin treasures Russell Crowes feedback on his DWTS performances
Robert Irwin treasures Russell Crowe's feedback on his 'DWTS' performances 

Robert Irwin receives “in-depth feedback” from Russell Crowe after each performance of his on Dancing with the Stars.

The 21-year-old Australian conservationist and TV personality attended the red-carpet premiere of Crowe’s new film, Nuremberg, where he conversed with Access Hollywood.

Advertisement

Irwin told the outlet that his long-time family friend, Crowe, a renowned actor and filmmaker, gives him feedback after each episode of Dancing with the Stars.

He said of the Gladiator star, "I'm incredibly grateful for his support on this dancing journey. It's actually been really cool because Russell will message after [each] performance.”

Crowe does not say “this was a really great dance;” rather, he really delves into “the detail of, 'Okay these steps were great, love the lines, love the clarity in the storytelling.' To really get that very in-depth feedback is amazing, and it means a lot," Irwin shared.

Moving forward, the Wild Times star and the son of famed zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin mentioned why he cherishes Crowe’s constructive criticism.

"What I'm doing — I'm not a dancer, I'm trying to tell my story through dance, I'm trying to spread my message of positivity and passion and enthusiasm through dance, and Russell being there to support that means a lot," Irwin explained. 

Advertisement
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity
Lady Gaga's grandmother has died at 94
Lady Gaga's grandmother has died at 94
Alec Baldwin sued by ‘Rust' prop gun supplier
Alec Baldwin sued by ‘Rust' prop gun supplier
Real reason behind Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas split laid bare
Real reason behind Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas split laid bare
Kim Kardashian calls out cruel treatment Khloe faced on live TV
Kim Kardashian calls out cruel treatment Khloe faced on live TV
Kevin Costner challenges judge in intense sexual harassment lawsuit
Kevin Costner challenges judge in intense sexual harassment lawsuit
Addison Rae, Omer Fedi call it quits
Addison Rae, Omer Fedi call it quits