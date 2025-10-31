 
Geo News

NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'

The reality star recently said the Apollo 11 lunar mission back in 1996 'didn't happen'

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 31, 2025

NASA hits back at Kim Kardashian Moon landing claim
NASA hits back at Kim Kardashian Moon landing claim

NASA head Sean Duffy called out Kim Kardashian after she called the 1969 moon landing "fake."

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, a viral clip of Kim has been circulating on the internet telling her All's Fair costar, Sarah Paulson, that she believed NASA's Apollo 11 lunar mission "didn't happen."

Advertisement

Hours later the episode was released, NASA's Acting Administrator, Sean, released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), addressing Kim's doubt.

"Yes, we´ve been to the Moon before... 6 times!" Sean declared.

NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing fake

Kim on her Hulu reality series, further said, "I´m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one."

She then read out an alleged quote from Buzz's one of the articles, "There was no scary moment because it didn´t happen. It could´ve been scary, but it wasn´t because it didn´t happen."

Sean further highlighted the upcoming moon landing projects by the United States of America under the Artemis campaign.

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS," he continued

"We won the last space race and we will win this one too," he concluded while also tagging Kim to the post.

Advertisement
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy
Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support
Robert Irwin admits he's 'incredibly grateful' for Russell Crowe's support
Sydney Sweeney admits moving to 'home' like hotel after Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney admits moving to 'home' like hotel after Jonathan Davino split
Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are out of 'Scream 7'
Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are out of 'Scream 7'
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity
Kate Winslet receives huge royal opportunity