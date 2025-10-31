NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'

NASA hits back at Kim Kardashian Moon landing claim

NASA head Sean Duffy called out Kim Kardashian after she called the 1969 moon landing "fake."

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, a viral clip of Kim has been circulating on the internet telling her All's Fair costar, Sarah Paulson, that she believed NASA's Apollo 11 lunar mission "didn't happen."

Hours later the episode was released, NASA's Acting Administrator, Sean, released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), addressing Kim's doubt.

"Yes, we´ve been to the Moon before... 6 times!" Sean declared.

Kim on her Hulu reality series, further said, "I´m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one."

She then read out an alleged quote from Buzz's one of the articles, "There was no scary moment because it didn´t happen. It could´ve been scary, but it wasn´t because it didn´t happen."

Sean further highlighted the upcoming moon landing projects by the United States of America under the Artemis campaign.

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS," he continued

"We won the last space race and we will win this one too," he concluded while also tagging Kim to the post.