Andrew's predicament turns dangerous: ‘He's worse off than Harry'

Andrew is currently facing a fate that many dub even worse than Prince Harry.

Author and security expert Richard Aitch is the one whose made this comment, in a chat with The Mirror.

According to the expert, “it's going to be a very tricky situation for both Andrew and also the police and making a determination as to what happens, because they've got to tread very carefully bearing in mind what their response was to Harry. Now, Andrew is in an even worse situation than Harry right now.”

Because “when you consider that all former prime ministers who no longer serve the country still receive police protection at UK taxpayer funded expenses until their dying day, one has to question firstly, Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne and doesn't get anything in the UK, really, even though [RAVEC] say case by case basis.”

“And then on the flip side, is how then can the police realistically provide any level of security to Andrew given he's eighth in line to the throne and in a worse situation?” he wondered.

After all, in an incredibly public move “he's been stripped of his titles, stripped of his duties, even though it was a decision by Harry not to participate in royal duties as such, the actual function has been stripped from Andrew - he can't. And literally he is a civilian like everyone else in the UK, so in effect by virtue of that fact alone, he shouldn't receive police protection.”

He also added, ‘I'm sure that if you were to sit down with members of the committee of RAVEC and ask them 'what is Andrew going to receive in terms of police protection? Is there a concern there?' and so on, and I wouldn't be surprised if they turned round and said exactly the same as what they do with Harry, in so far as that would a case by case basis.”

The only way Andrew would be awarded protection however, seems to be “through a default setting then, if Andrew was to appear at the same time [as the Firm’s members at events], he in effect would receive a certain level of protection as well.”

However, that is not to say he would be left to his devices completely Mr Aitch said.

“Andrew will still receive, I think, an oversight in terms of his protection because the repercussions involved if he, for example, was attacked walking down the street and it was fatal, the questions would still be asked - 'what is going on here? Is there not a duty of care to any members of the Royal Family, eighth in line, brother of the King for goodness sake, why aren't we doing anything about it?' And, of course, the last thing the Royal Family wants is another inquiry into the goings on and who gets what,” he concluded by saying.