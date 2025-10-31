Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's big-screen debut is on hold?

Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise’s new movie faces delay?

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's upcoming movie Deeper is facing an unexpected delay amid the pair’s breakup.

The Mission Impossible star and the Ballerina actress parted ways weeks ago after nine months of their reported romance, and fans might not see the pair on the big screen, despite rehearsals already taking place in London.

According to internet personality Daniel Richtman, the production of the project has been put on hold after the film industry faced tariffs by US President Donald Trump, via Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention that Trump recently announced that any movie filmed outside of US will be charged a 100 per cent tariff.

Deeper tells the story of an astronaut on a voyage to explore the ocean.

Moreover, a source told US Weekly on October 30 that Ana and Tom’s romance first began after they “spent every day together” while “training for the intense underwater sequences” for their thriller.

“It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” the insider added.

Sharing insights into their split, the tattler told the publisher that it was “Ana's decision” to part ways as “she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast” things were going between her and Tom.

However, the two “have a connection” and “they will see how things go in the future.”