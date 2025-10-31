 
Bradley Whitford makes surprising confession about 'The West Wing' cast members

October 31, 2025

Bradley Whitford recently reflected on the bond The West Wing cast members share.

For those unaware, The West Wing is an American political drama television series, which aired for seven seasons from September 1999 to May 2006 on NBC. The ensemble cast of the show included Martin Sheen, Whitford, Allison Janney, John Spencer, Rob Lowe and others.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 66-year-old American actor opened up about the cast’s enduring bond by saying, "It is a truly wonderful thing.”

He quipped, "As actors, you had these episodic communities, no pun intended, but The West Wing was the better part of a decade of very intense workload.”

“And we have this permanent family from that, which is a really wonderful thing, outside of any showbiz crap,” Whitford noted.

Janney, who shared the screen with The Handmaid's Tale star in The Diplomat season 3 feels, the same way.

She told the same outlet, "Brad and I have spent more time together over the last 20 years than I have with my actual siblings. On West Wing, [we] were shooting 18-hour days. We had no cell phones. We actually talked to each other.”

"I spent so much time with him, so he feels like my brother,” Janney remarked.

