 
Geo News

Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay tied the knot in November 2013

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

Jennifer Love Hewitt shows love for husband Brian Hallisay on his birthday
Jennifer Love Hewitt shows love for husband Brian Hallisay on his birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her husband Brian Hallisay's 47th birthday with a rare picture.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, October 31, the 46-year-old American actress and singer posted a throwback photograph of Hallisay that she captured on the same date in 2013 prior to their marriage.

Advertisement

In the picture, the 47-year-old American actor was giving off a Halloween vibe with a black t-shirt that had a skull printed on it.

Hewitt began the caption by writing, “October 31st 2013. I love this picture because I am always aware of how lucky I am to sit across from you.”

“You weren’t a husband or father yet but we were so excited because we had moved into our first home and just finished Autumns nursery,” she added.

“3 incredible babies, almost 12 years married now and I still love witnessing you everyday. This year has been a crazy one but we have had you as our rock. I love you deeply. Always and forever. Happy Birthday my love!” the Ghost Whisperer star concluded, sharing her unadulterated love for her husband.

Hewitt and Hallisay started dating a year after their second meeting on the set of the Lifetime series The Client List in 2012.

They tied the knot in November 2013 and are now parents of their three children, namely daughter Autumn, 11, and sons Atticus, 10, and Aidan, 4. 

Advertisement
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about his 'traumatic' hair loss
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about his 'traumatic' hair loss
Selena Gomez continued mental health charity work on wedding day!
Selena Gomez continued mental health charity work on wedding day!
'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry breathes his last
'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry breathes his last
Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce
Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce
Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's big-screen debut is on hold?
Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's big-screen debut is on hold?
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi secretly plans her return to showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi secretly plans her return to showbiz
Why Katy Perry makes cautious move in Justin Trudeau love story?
Why Katy Perry makes cautious move in Justin Trudeau love story?
NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'
NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'