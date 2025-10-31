Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS

Jennifer Love Hewitt shows love for husband Brian Hallisay on his birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her husband Brian Hallisay's 47th birthday with a rare picture.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, October 31, the 46-year-old American actress and singer posted a throwback photograph of Hallisay that she captured on the same date in 2013 prior to their marriage.

In the picture, the 47-year-old American actor was giving off a Halloween vibe with a black t-shirt that had a skull printed on it.

Hewitt began the caption by writing, “October 31st 2013. I love this picture because I am always aware of how lucky I am to sit across from you.”

“You weren’t a husband or father yet but we were so excited because we had moved into our first home and just finished Autumns nursery,” she added.

“3 incredible babies, almost 12 years married now and I still love witnessing you everyday. This year has been a crazy one but we have had you as our rock. I love you deeply. Always and forever. Happy Birthday my love!” the Ghost Whisperer star concluded, sharing her unadulterated love for her husband.

Hewitt and Hallisay started dating a year after their second meeting on the set of the Lifetime series The Client List in 2012.

They tied the knot in November 2013 and are now parents of their three children, namely daughter Autumn, 11, and sons Atticus, 10, and Aidan, 4.