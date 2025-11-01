Inside new father Chris Evan's unshakable bond with his own mother

Photo: New father Chris Evans prioritizes family over fame as he branded mother's birthday 'unmissable'

Chris Evans has welcomed his baby girl with wife Alba Baptists.

Meanwhile, a report has resurfaced which shed light on his relationship with his own mother.

His devotion to this mother can be understood from the fact that when Evans’ new film Honey Don’t! premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday, May 23, the 43-year-old actor did not make it to the event, and his costars, including Margaret Qualley, Charlie Day, Aubrey Plaza, and writer-director Ethan Coen, represented the movie at the event.

Photo: Chris Evans with mother Lisa Evans

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Evans opened up about not attending the event as he shared a message.

He scribbled, "I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes but it was my mother's 70th birthday."

"And there are some things you just can't miss! Congrats everyone!!"

For those unversed, Chris and his mother Lisa have attended several award shows together, and the doting son even paid tribute to his mother when he was named