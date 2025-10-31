Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's imressive dedication acting at young age

Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's dedication to 'The Outsiders'

Diane Lane marvelled at Tom Cruise’s committment to acting back when they were making The Outsiders more than four decades ago.

The 1983 coming-of-age drama from director Francis Ford Coppola, starred Lane, now 60, alongside a young male cast including Cruise, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze and Matt Dillon.

When asked if she thought the cast was talented back then, she told People, "I just remember that story of Tom Cruise making sure that it was evident that his tooth was knocked out in the rumble, and I thought, ‘That's impressive. That's commitment.'"

In 2022, director Coppola also praised Cruise, who was 21 at the time of filming, for creating his character Steve Randle’s crooked smile by chipping his own tooth.

Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe in 'The Outsiders'

"I was impressed by his willingness to go to extremes in creating a character," Coppola told Deadline. "If the role called for a chipped tooth, he would willingly chip his tooth."

Recalling the filming, Lane said, "The night shoots were interesting and long. And being the girl in that environment is interesting because you could sit back and just observe the male ... the way they're working it out with each other,."

"And it's interesting because how much were they in character? And how much were they actors, roughhousing or what have you, keeping each other awake during these night shoots?" she continued. "There was so much to observe. I’m still kind of back there, people-watching."

Diane Lane’s new movie Anniversary is in theaters now.