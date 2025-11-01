Lindsay Lohan shares her family's Halloween look this year

Lindsay Lohan’s family celebrates Halloween in Superhero style

Lindsay Lohan gave fans a rare glimpse of her family life this Halloween.

The actress, 39, shared a new photo via her Instagram Stories on October 31, showing herself, husband Bader Shammas, and their 2-year-old son, Luai, dressed in matching Batman-themed costumes.

In the picture, the trio posed in their bat masks and black outfits, with Shammas and Luai twinning as Batman, while Lohan cosplayed as Batgirl.

The photo marks one of the few times the Freakier Friday star has shared an image of her son, whom she welcomed with Shammas in 2023.

Last year, Lohan told PEOPLE she couldn’t resist buying multiple costumes for her son’s first Halloween, joking that she wanted “all those photo memories.”