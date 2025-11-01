A$AP Rocky and Rihanna fuel fresh marriage speculations

A$AP Rocky calls himself Rihanna’s 'husband'

A$AP Rocky may have just confirmed what fans' speculations that he and Rihanna are secretly married.

The 37-year-old rapper, born Rakim Mayers, recently referred to himself as a “loving husband” in a new interview as he reflected on family life with Rihanna and their three children: RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and one-month-old Rocki.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he told Perfect Magazine.

He added that fatherhood and creativity now define his sense of purpose. “That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

Both he and Rihanna, also 37, have dropped hints before as well. When asked by Elle last month if he was “ready to be a husband,” Rocky teased, “How you know I’m not already a husband? I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

The couple, who began dating in 2020 after years of friendship and music collaboration, first sparked engagement rumours in 2022 after being spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple then welcomed son RZA in May 2022, Riot following in August 2023, and later a daughter Rocki Irish Mayers on Sept. 13, 2025.