Demi Lovato credits this man for music inspiration

Demi Lovato raves about husband for inspiring her music

Recently, Demi Lovato released her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, and the inspiration behind her music, she says, was her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.



"The album is called It’s Not That Deep, but there are some deep songs on it, and one of which is ‘Ghost.’ It’s this song about being terrified to lose somebody because you love them so much," she tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes

Losing one's special ones is the fear that Demi shares, which drives her when she sings. "And lose them in a sense of, like, talking about life and death. It still makes me emotional when I sing it because I feel it so much."

In other news, Demi pushed back on a claim that was gaining traction online, suggesting that there was no song for the summer of 2025.

“What are you talking about? Not only did I release ‘Fast’, but there are so many incredible songs that came out this summer," she said, referring to her song Fast.

Further, in a chat with Las Culturistas, the pop singer hailed her fellow musicians, "All the pop girlies are having their moments. You’ve got ADÉLA, who I stan so hard."

"You’ve got Gaga, Sabrina, Tate McRae, Kesha, Kim Petras, and PinkPantheress – all of these incredible artists – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg," she added.

"I could keep going. Everyone has brain rot and can’t think past the 30-second TikTok mark, which I can relate to… stream ‘Fast’,” Demi concluded.