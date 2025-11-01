Meghan Markle, Prince Harry talk about 'safety online' days after Archie, Lilibet video release

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a statement where they talked about ‘safety online’ days after the duchess shared a video of Archie and Lilibet on Instagram.

The royal couple shared their statement via Archewell Foundation’s website.

The Archewell Foundation’s Lost Screen Memorial is a deeply moving art installation honoring the lives of children lost to online harms.

The online version has been updated with stories of 12 additional families from the Parents’ Network who lost a child through social media harms. Some have also chosen to include a personal voice message, adding to this striking reminder of the ongoing dangers.

Meghan and Harry say in their message, “Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.

“Over the past few years, through our work with The Parents Network we have gotten to know families that have endured unimaginable loss due to online harm.”

They further said, “The Lost Screen Memorial honors how these children lived, rather than just how they died. As you come to learn more about them from their stories, we hope you will understand the urgent need to continue to create spaces for families to connect and heal, and work for greater change together.”