 
Geo News

Michael Jackson tops 2025 list of highest-paid ‘dead' celebrities with $105 million

From Michael Jackson to Biggie: Forbes releases list of 13 highest-paid dead celebrities of 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Michael Jackson tops 2025 list of highest-paid ‘dead' celebrities with $105 million

Advertisement

Michael Jackson continues to be the undisputed King of Pop in the afterlife, leading Forbes’ 2025 ranking of the highest earning deceased celebrities with $105 million in pre-tax earnings.

The annual list was dominated by musicians with The Notorious B.I.G (died March 9, 1997) and Miles Davis (died September 28, 1991) creating their space in the list for the first time following major catalog sales.

But Jackson’s financial dominance remains unparalleled. 

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, from acute propofol intoxication, a drug administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. 

The coroner’s office also cited other contributing drugs like benzodiazepines and ruled his death a homicide.

Since his death, his estate earned an astonishing $3.5 billion. 

His continuous reign is attributed to his landmark $600 million deal with Sony for a 50% stake in his master recordings and publishing rights, negotiated alongside a higher royalty share on the remaining assets.

In addition to the revenue generated by publishing rights, his Broadway show, MJ: The musical, and the long running Cirque du Soleil residency in Las Vegas continue to generate massive revenue.

In the words of a high profile estate lawyer as reported by Forbes, “When it comes to estate earnings, it’s MJ, then an enormous canyon, then everybody else.”

The list tracked earnings of dead celebrities from October 2023 to October 2024 saw several new entries driven by a robust market for music catalogs.

On number 2, there is author Dr. Seuss whose earnings were around $85 million, driven by massive book sales and expanding licensing deals with Netflix.

The list further revealed that the estates of Pink Floyd co-founders Richard Wright Syed Barrett jointly earned $81 million each after Sony acquired the band’s catalog for $400 million.

The Notorious B.I.G secured #5 spot with $80 million, and jazz legends Miles Davis earned no.6 spot with $21 million, following major rights sales to Primary Wave Music and Reservoir Media, respectively.

The list also included perennial earners whose empire thrives continuously like Elvis Presley ($17 million) and Jimmy Buffet ($14 million). 

Advertisement
World's first ‘white ghost' leucistic Iberian lynx captured on camera: watch video
World's first ‘white ghost' leucistic Iberian lynx captured on camera: watch
FDA recalls ‘Prazosin Hydrochloride' blood pressure medication over cancer risk
FDA recalls ‘Prazosin Hydrochloride' blood pressure medication over cancer risk
Top Halloween costumes for 2025: Celebrity edition
Top Halloween costumes for 2025: Celebrity edition
Ind vs Aus women: How Jemimah Rodrigues' vulnerability became India's strength video
Ind vs Aus women: How Jemimah Rodrigues' vulnerability became India's strength
Dean Lewis breaks his silence on TikTok text scandal: Here's everything we know
Dean Lewis breaks his silence on TikTok text scandal: Here's everything we know
Bank of England's £200bn gold reserves at risk as security guards announce strike video
Bank of England's £200bn gold reserves at risk as security guards announce strike
How White House is decorated for Halloween this year: Melania Trump reveals all video
How White House is decorated for Halloween this year: Melania Trump reveals all
Amazon launches biggest AI data center in Indiana, forges AI future free of Nvidia video
Amazon launches biggest AI data center in Indiana, forges AI future free of Nvidia