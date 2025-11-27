Michelle Yeoh's viral Wicked moment hailed by fans as her '6-7' era-Find out why

Michelle Yeoh has set the internet on fire with a small yet charming habit that is turning her into a sudden viral star during the Wicked For Good press tour after a netizen spotted a quirky detail in almost all her interviews.

What began as a straight moment on a late-night show has now turned into one of the most shared clips on the internet.

The Oscar winner keeps highlighting a playful detail—her character Morrible's initials signal her darker side.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Yeoh explained that her character Madame Morrible’s initials “MM” can be flipped upside down to look like “WW,” which she said stands for “Wicked Witch.”

She even used her fingers to show how the letters transform.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the charming, quirky moment, which then prompted them to discover she had shared the exact explanation in her previous interviews.

A TikTok compilation of her repeating the line word for word has gone viral, garnering millions of views.

Netizens are calling it Yeoh’s signature press tour line, and some even find an eerie resemblance to Lady Gaga repeating her famous “100 people in a room” phrase during the A Star Is Born promotions.

Fans quipped that Yeoh is in her “6-7” (six-seven) era because she repeats it with the same cheerful tone every other occasion.

Netizens react

One such user commented on Yeoh’s eerie resemblance to the “6-7” juggling hand gesture, writing, “I’m crying this is her 67.”

Another user expressed regret that the compilation hadn’t surface earlier, writing, “I’ve literally never seen a single one of these clips until this compilation dropped…where the hell have these been hiding and how long have we been blind to the pattern??”

“So is it funny or are you annoyed,” commented the third user.

The ongoing viral buzz has brought a new spotlight to Michelle Yeoh's character, fueling even greater discussion of the movie on social media.

Wicked For Good has already posted huge numbers at the box office, enjoying a strong opening with both domestic and global audiences.