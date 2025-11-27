 
Geo News

British army suspends Ajax armoured vehicle training after soldiers fall ill

Critics have expressed concerns over the £6.3bn program

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

British army suspends armoured vehicle training after soldiers fall ill
British army suspends armoured vehicle training after soldiers fall ill 

The British army has halted the use of its armoured vehicle after 30 soldiers fell ill due to its vibration and noise.

According to the information available on the United Kingdom (U.K.) Ministry of Defence website, Ajax is a family of tracked, all-terrain, digitally enabled, armoured fighting vehicles, with a range of weapons and sensors delivering transformational change in capability to the British Army.

The government has launched an investigation into the incident after soldiers fell ill during training to use the vehicle over the weekend. All use of Ajax for training and exercising has been paused for two weeks.

The first batch of the armoured vehicles, developed by U.S. firm General Dynamics, was delivered to the army earlier this month, nearly 8 years behind schedule.

Time Magazine reports that several soldiers exited the vehicle vomiting while others appeared unable to control their bodies, shaking violently after using the vehicle.

An MOD spokesperson stated that all the affected soldiers went through rigorous medical checkups, adding the majority of them have been cleared for duty, whereas, a few remain under medical care.

Earlier this month, the vehicles were hailed by the ministry as “world’s most advanced, medium weight armoured fighting vehicle”.

Critics have expressed concerns over the £6.3bn program as modern warfare is increasingly dominated by cheaper drones, evident from the Russia-Ukraine situation. 

More From Viral

Michelle Yeoh's viral 'Wicked' moment hailed by fans as her '6-7' era- Find out why video
Michelle Yeoh's viral 'Wicked' moment hailed by fans as her '6-7' era- Find out why
OpenAI terminates Mixpanel after security breach exposes user details
OpenAI terminates Mixpanel after security breach exposes user details
China moves closer to build 'Guanghan Palace' on moon with 100-gram bricks
China moves closer to build 'Guanghan Palace' on moon with 100-gram bricks
Hong Kong fire update: Death toll climbs to 55 in the deadliest fire in decades
Hong Kong fire update: Death toll climbs to 55 in the deadliest fire in decades
Italy's landmark new femicide law: Do all nations need one?
Italy's landmark new femicide law: Do all nations need one?
TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat' dies at 24, brother reveals shocking details
TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat' dies at 24, brother reveals shocking details
McGregor vs Khabib: UFC legends revive feud with explosive blows
McGregor vs Khabib: UFC legends revive feud with explosive blows
Who shot National Guard troops? Suspect's identity revealed-Here's what we know
Who shot National Guard troops? Suspect's identity revealed-Here's what we know
Macy's thanksgiving day parade: Start time, where to watch, what's new this year
Macy's thanksgiving day parade: Start time, where to watch, what's new this year