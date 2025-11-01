Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets job in prison

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to do laundry in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs got a job in the laundry room.

The 55-year-old rap mogul was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey, earlier this week, where he is expected to carry out the rest of his 50-month jail sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution.

FCI Fort Dix is a low security facility and said to have better conditions than MDC Brooklyn, where Combs had been behind bars since his arrest on various sex crime charges in September 2024.

Sources told TMZ that the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker will be washing and drying dirty clothes in the jail's laundry room.

The job may come as a shock to the disgraced music mogul because during his trial, prosecutors claimed he was unable to do basic tasks such as charge his own phone and relied on a team of personal assistants to do everything for him.

His legal team has requested that Sean be moved to the facility in New Jersey because of its access to drug rehabilitation schemes.

His attorney Teny Geragos had written in a court filing: "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix."