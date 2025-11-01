Liam Gallagher calls out fan that launched flares at Oasis concert

Liam Gallagher slams fan that launched flares at Oasis concert

Liam Gallagher has blasted a concertgoer after flares were launched into the crowd during Oasis' first Australian show on their reunion tour.

The Wonderwall hitmakers were almost at the end of their set at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium night when two flares were seen flying into the tightly-packed floor section of the venue during Champagne Supernova.

Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher appeared unhappy on stage, with the singer seen mouthing "naughty, naughty" and wagging his finger, though they didn't say anything on stage or stop the show.

But after the show, the 53-year-old front man called out the reveller who had let off the flares on X.

He fumed: “To the massive **** who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f***ed up individual and you will get yours trust me.(sic)"

One fan, Virginia, told how she and her 13-year-old daughter left the concert early due to safety fears over the flares.

She told news.com.au: "Each time you saw this flash, it looked like a fire, and then it was contained fairly quickly."

The rockers reunited this year for their Oasis Live '25 world tour after a 16-year long break.

Their tour is due to end in Brazil next month, and followers have been speculating about the possibility the band may continue their successful run by returning to Knebworth House in Hertfordshire in 2026 to mark 30 years since they played their two record-breaking gigs there back in 1996.