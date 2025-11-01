 
Kiera Knightley shares ONE major hope for daughters' careers

Kiera Knightley shares daughters Edie and Delilah with husband James Righton

November 01, 2025

 Kiera Knightley is opening up about the challenges of parenting and her hopes for her daughters’ futures.

In an Interview with The Independent, Keira was asked if any aspect of parenting makes her nervous.

She answered, "What, you mean social media? At the moment, they’re not allowed on any of it, which... I don’t know if that’s right. If we can hold out until they’re 16, then I will desperately try and do that. I’ve no idea if that’s the right thing to do, or if we’ll succeed in doing that."

The Pride and Prejudice actress was also asked if there’s any privilege she has enjoyed that her mom, playwright Sharman Macdonald, had to go without.

She exclaimed, "A very regular income!" she exclaimed.

As for something she hasn’t had and wishes her daughters, Edie and Delilah, will get, she remarked, "equal pay for equal work – 100 per cent, I would really like to see that happen within my lifetime and my children’s lifetime."

The Atonement star went on to talk about noot getting equal pay for her projects, saying, "I don’t ask; I find it easier not to."

"I know I’ve got [equal pay] a couple of times, and my agents have been very excited," the 40-year-old acknowledged.

"You know, I’m incredibly lucky with the work that I do. I’m incredibly lucky with the money that I’ve managed to earn from it. I know I haven’t earned anywhere near what my male counterparts have earned. I have nothing to complain about, equally, so I’m incredibly aware of how lucky I’ve been," she gushed.

Keira Knightley began her career with the thriller The Hole when she was only 15. She made a name for herself with her roles in films like Bend It Like Beckham, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pride & Prejudice, and Love Actually. 

