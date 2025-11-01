 
Starmer's spokesman comments on line of succession after Andrew titles removed

The British prime minister's office has no plans to introduce law to change the line of succession

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has confirmed it has no plans to introduce a law to change the line of succession, a day after King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his remaining royal titles.

According to BBC, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne and it would take an act of Parliament to formally remove him, despite being stripped of his “prince” title.

It said that Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said the "government does not intend to go down that road."

 Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The action against the former Duke of York was initiated in response to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behaviour.

Buckingham Palace said the censures were needed even though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

Meanwhile, in the US. the king's move led to more calls for Andrew to reveal all he knows about Jeffery Epstein, particularly in the light of the expression of sympathy for victims of abuse in Thursday's statement from the palace.

The BBC said at least four Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee investigating the US government's handling of the Epstein case had renewed calls for Andrew to testify.

