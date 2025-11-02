Nicole Kidman's quiet struggle to save her marriage to Keith Urban revealed

Photo: Nicole Kidman tried her best to save Keith Urban marriage: Source

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage was reportedly hanging by a thread long before the actress decided to file for divorce.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Expats star had been quietly trying to salvage their relationship, which had been unraveling behind the scenes.

“She didn’t want anyone to know because she’s so hyper-conscious of their image as one of Hollywood’s enduring couples,” a source claimed.

“Behind the scenes, the relationship was in turmoil, but most people didn’t know that, and if her friends raised a question, Nicole would tell them everything was fine.”

Other reports suggested that Urban has already moved on with another woman and shows “no signs of regret.”

The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

The pair were last seen together at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, and later at a football game in Nashville on June 20.

A previous Us Weekly report revealed that the longtime couple chose to end their marriage with “understanding and compassion,” prioritizing peace over conflict.

“Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands,” an insider said.

“The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise.”