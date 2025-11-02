'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light

Ranking of 'The Witcher' season four revealed

As season four drops on Netflix, The Witcher, despite mixed reviews, has registered a strong viewership, as a report suggests.



FlixPatrol, a site that monitors the performances of movies and shows, states the fantasy show is in second place on the streamer's global charts.

In the wake of Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth, who replaced him, was vocal about the pressure of filling the void his predecessor left.

Offering insight into this, he previously told Collider, "Just the situation [of] coming into a series that's already established a really passionate fanbase. I appreciate these fans, and I appreciate the fact that they care so much about it."

He added, "I think if I wasn't a fan myself, if I didn't care about it, I wouldn't have come on board."

"The reason I came on board was because I was a fan, and because I thought that I could do justice to this character. I thought that could bring an interesting interpretation to this part of the story," the star continued.

"I think what excited me the most was where Geralt is at this part of the story – his emotional state, and where he's heading," Liam concluded.

The Witcher season four is streaming on Netflix.