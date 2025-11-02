 
Geo News

'The Witcher' new season performance comes to light

Reports reveal the status of season four of 'The Witcher' on Netflix's charts

By
Hassan Sohail
|

November 02, 2025

Ranking of The Witcher season four revealed
Ranking of 'The Witcher' season four revealed 

As season four drops on Netflix, The Witcher, despite mixed reviews, has registered a strong viewership, as a report suggests.

FlixPatrol, a site that monitors the performances of movies and shows, states the fantasy show is in second place on the streamer's global charts.

Advertisement

In the wake of Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth, who replaced him, was vocal about the pressure of filling the void his predecessor left.

Offering insight into this, he previously told Collider, "Just the situation [of] coming into a series that's already established a really passionate fanbase. I appreciate these fans, and I appreciate the fact that they care so much about it."

He added, "I think if I wasn't a fan myself, if I didn't care about it, I wouldn't have come on board."

"The reason I came on board was because I was a fan, and because I thought that I could do justice to this character. I thought that could bring an interesting interpretation to this part of the story," the star continued.

"I think what excited me the most was where Geralt is at this part of the story – his emotional state, and where he's heading," Liam concluded.

The Witcher season four is streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo link themselves to 'Wicked' forever
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo link themselves to 'Wicked' forever
Kiera Knightley reveals what she does for her dyslexia
Kiera Knightley reveals what she does for her dyslexia
Heidi Klum slams AI on Halloween: 'Need real people'
Heidi Klum slams AI on Halloween: 'Need real people'
Lucien Laviscount dishes new details about 'Emily in Paris' season 5
Lucien Laviscount dishes new details about 'Emily in Paris' season 5
Jane Fonda says 'slapping Jennifer Lopez' was not real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law'
Jane Fonda says 'slapping Jennifer Lopez' was not real challenge in 'Monster-in-Law'
Jamie King reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Jamie King reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Justin Bieber drops Halloween snaps on social media
Justin Bieber drops Halloween snaps on social media
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about Taylor Swift: 'She really wanted it'
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about Taylor Swift: 'She really wanted it'