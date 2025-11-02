Prince Andrew should be put in ‘The Tower of London,' says an expert

Prince Andrew is set to receive the wrath of public in the UK, says an expert.

The former Duke of York, who has been exiled from public life, is demanded to be further banished and removed from the line of succession.

Royal expert Anthony Seldon writes for The Sun: “For some, even this is not punishment enough for Andrew.”

“They want him removed from the royal succession, which means he could never go on to become monarch. Some want to go even further.”

“Nothing less than putting him in the Towerof London and throwing away the keys would satisfy them.

“The King though has, I believe, done enough. There is no prospect under the sun that Andrew would ever become king,” he said.