Donnie Wahlberg honours wife Jenny McCarthy in heartfelt birthday post

Donnie Wahlberg’s sweet tribute to wife Jenny McCarthy for her birthday

Donnie Wahlberg is celebrating his wife Jenny McCarthy’s 53rd birthday.

The 56-year-old actor and singer, who has been married to McCarthy since 2014, shared a lengthy post highlighting all the roles she plays in his life.

He wrote that she is his ride or die, partner, soulmate, best friend, favourite girl, and “the greatest mom” to their children. Donnie added that she is also the “coolest stepmom,” “loving dog mom,” and “most supportive supporter.”

He concluded, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you, respect you, admire you, cherish you… and look forward to every moment with you. May your birthday be more than you dream it to be as you have been more than I could have dreamed you to be!”

McCarthy has previously spoken about their relationship, saying their marriage still feels exciting even after seven years together. “We still Facetime-sleep together every night that we're not together. We're just lucky in love,” she said during her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in 2021.

The couple also previously renewed their wedding vows at a lake house near their home.