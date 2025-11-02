Ant Anstead suffers multiple injuries in soccer accident

Ant Anstead hurt in soccer accident

Ant Anstead is recovering after sustaining multiple injuries in a “freak” soccer accident, including a detached pectoral muscle, a torn rotator cuff, and a torn labrum.

The 46-year-old Born Mechanic host shared the update on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of himself in an arm sling. “Surgery now complete and I am forced to rest (which I don’t do well)….! So I’m taking it as a sign!” he wrote.

Advertisement

Anstead explained that the accident came while he was already focused on his health after close friends received serious medical diagnoses. “It kickstarted me to look closer at my health… diet, peptides, body scans, vitamins, etc.,” he said.

“And I am going back down the health rabbit hole as I’m in the age group where I need to take this stuff more seriously! And be healthier and kinder to my body.”

Amid his recovery, Anstead has been working on co-parenting his 6-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-wife Christina Haack following their 2024 reunion.

Weeks before the accident, he praised Haack for her parenting during a school conference, writing, “Hudzo is thriving! I’m gonna give us a pat on the back! We doing a great job with this little chap! Nice work mum x.” Haack responded, “Sweetest boy!!”