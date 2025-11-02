Kate Hudson reflects on 30 years in Hollywood

Kate Hudson on her 30-year acting career

Kate Hudson is looking back on almost three decades in Hollywood.

The actress, 46, was at the world premiere of her new film Song Sung Blue during AFI Fest in Los Angeles on October 26, during which she caught up with the press about what she considers the greatest reward in her career.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind is the people that I've met, the connections. They always feel like my biggest gifts,” Hudson said. “I feel so lucky to be surrounded by people who are endlessly fascinating, intelligent, and wild. People who live, or at least strive to live, outside the norm.”

Hudson, who made her film debut in 1998’s Desert Blue before rising to fame in Almost Famous, stars opposite Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue, a biopic inspired by the 2008 documentary of the same name.

Hudson added that the project allowed her to bring together everything she’s learned across her career.

“All I ever wanted to do was musicals,” she said. “This isn’t exactly that, but it feels like everything I’ve studied and worked toward came together in one film and that doesn’t happen very often.”

Song Sung Blue hits theaters nationwide on December 25.