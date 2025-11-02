Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard show off their Halloween costumes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal their Hollywood costumes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard marked this year's Halloween with a spin to some popular onscreen characters.

The longtime couple, married since 2013, showed off their family’s costumes on Instagram, each blending two pop-culture icons into one hilarious “mash-up” look.

Bell, 45, called her costume “Carrie Bradshaw Shank Redemption,” pairing Sex and the City-style tulle and curls with a prison jumpsuit top. Shepard, 50, went as “Ferrariana Grande,” rocking a Ferrari racing suit and the pop star’s signature high ponytail.

Their daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, came dressed in denim-on-denim with an In-N-Out Burger cap, while the other sported a floral dress and pirate hat.

“Hon, nobody does it better,” Shepard commented under Bell’s post.

Shepard also shared photos from his “Halloween hayride,” which he organised for neighborhood kids.

The Armchair Expert host detailed how he built a trailer with hay bales, lights, and music before towing friends and family around to admire costumes.

“Ferrari-ana Grande had the time of her life towing the neighbors around on the Greatest Night of the Year,” he wrote. “Thanks to my brother for documenting my favorite three hours of 2025.”