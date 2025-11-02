Heidi Klum reveals hours spent transforming into Medusa for Halloween

Heidi Klum shares how long it took to recreate Medusa for Halloween

Heidi Klum spent 10 hours transforming into Medusa for her 2025 Halloween bash.

The model and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a warrior turned to stone, began preparing for the event at noon. “Everything is hand-painted,” she told E! News. “About 15 people have been working on this, and I think they did a fantastic job.”

Klum said the idea had been on her mind for years, explaining, “I’ve seen many Medusas, and I thought, one day I’m going to try my own. I really wanted snakes that were moving, a super-ugly, super-scary face, really ugly teeth, and to be like a long rattlesnake.”

Kaulitz, 36, admitted that their couple costumes can be a challenge to coordinate each year. “We always have to come up with something that matches,” he said. The pair have previously appeared as Shrek and Fiona, a worm and a fisherman, and even identical ET aliens.

Ahead of the party, Klum teased the transformation on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the makeup chair. She had also promised fans that this year’s look would be her most extreme yet.

“I’m going to be very ugly because I always try to do something different,” she told People last week.

In an earlier appearance on The Tonight Show, she added that the concept had been in development for months and that it would be “super scary” and “extra ugly.”