Idris Elba, wife Sabrina suffer stalking

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are being stalked

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have reportedly been targeted by a stalker.

The Luther actor and his 36-year-old spouse have received "distressing" messages to their personal email accounts, while there is also an unnamed woman has turned up at private events in London which they were attending separately on different days.

The couple are said to have been targeted since September and as recently as October 21 and it is believed police have been informed.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “These events were seriously distressing for Idris and his family.”

They continued, “He had no choice but to report it to the authorities because it had gone too far.”

“When Sabrina was brought into it, that was clearly the final straw for him. He did what he felt he had to do to protect his wife, and his family,” the insider concluded.

Additionally, Idris also recently mentioned he has no plans to enter politics because he doesn't "have the courage".

Speaking to journalists at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, he explained: "I think you have to give it to people that enter politics – the life cycle and going on an educative curve to become a politician means that you have to adopt that courage really early because then you’re faced with these impossible predicaments.”

"It’s about your judgement then; it’s about what you know, what you’ve learned, what you’ve lived through, and your courage. So I learned I don’t have the courage to be in politics, that’s for sure!" he concluded at that time.

Idris Elba’s denial came after he was suggested as a potential candidate for the Labour party at the next mayoral election, which is likely to be held in 2028 as current mayor Sadiq Khan is expected not to run again.