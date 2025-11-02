Michael Jackson's daughter Paris making 'matters worse' amid financial woes

Paris Jackson 'making matters worse' as family faces financial collapse

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has accused his lawyers of siphoning off large sums of money from his estate, all while several lawsuits stand ready to blow the King of Pop's estimated $788 million fortune.

Paris filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court demanding a full accounting of legal expenses after noticing "irregular payments" made by executors of MJ's estate, John Branca and John McClain.

"As painful as it is to say in print, the present records suggest that a group of closely knit, highly compensated lawyers is exploiting Executors' lack of oversight to skim money from the Estate, in plain view," her lawyer wrote in a lengthy document.

"Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel," he added.

The executors have denied the allegations and argued that the money is being spent on defending various lawsuits against the late singer.

An insider revealed the state of things among the Jacksons, saying, "This is a family crisis. The fear is when you have a $400 million potential payout, what's going to be left for the heirs?"



"And what a lot of people don't know is that they are still trying to work things out with the IRS, which has been after them about Michael's money since he died," the mole continued, per Radar Online.

This comes after Paris also criticised the upcoming biopic Michael, calling it "fiction."

"Paris is not helping matters," the insider said.

"They are trying to generate income, and she's bad-mouthing the movie, claiming the estate is misusing the money and basically causing another financial headache that could cripple the family," they added.