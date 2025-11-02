 
Sydney Sweeney toughens up after being 'mistreated'

Reports say a recent character that Sydney Sweeney played helped her toughen herself up

Geo News Digital Desk
November 02, 2025

'Mistreated': Sydney Sweeney steels herself after bad experience

Sydney Sweeney is arguably the biggest sensation on the internet. However, this fame comes with several controversies that the star has had to face.

An insider now reveals that there was someone in the megastar's life who not only hurt the actress but also took advantage of her.

Without naming the person, the source adds, “Sydney went through a lot with someone in her past who mistreated her. This person used her and took advantage of her — including financially.”

However, playing Christy Martin in her biopic made her find her inner toughness. It “gave her the strength to remind herself who she is."

Sydney herself previously weighed in on the character's impact on her. “Christy taught me a lot about myself, actually,” adding, “She taught me how to stand up for myself more and feel stronger in my personal life, my work life . . .

“We both fight our own fights in different types of rings and, yeah, check in on your friends and make sure they’re all OK," she said on Christy's premiere in October, which will open in theatres on Nov 7.

Meanwhile, it's unclear who the source refers to in a report in Page Six. However, it's worth noting that Sydney recently called it quits with her longtime partner, Jonathan Davino.  Reports say she is now dating music executive Scooter Braun.

