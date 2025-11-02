Kimberley Walsh reveals she used to hate THIS body part

Kimberley Walsh recently got candid and opened up about a body part she used to abhor.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, the 43-year-old English singer and dancer revealed that she has started to work out in a gym three to four times a week, which has helped her achieve the body of her dreams.

Walsh, who has been married to Justin Scott since 2016, told the outlet that she once hated her arms to an extent that she would not bare them on red carpets. However, since she started hitting the gym, she has begun to love her arms and feel confident about them.

Referring to her youngest child, son Nate, she said, “Over the last year, I have been able to take more time for myself. Before that, when Nate was younger and he was home a lot more, he has never been in full time nursery, I just couldn't really do any exercise.”

The Dream star added, “I am trying to make the most of having more time to myself and staying in good physical shape and staying strong.”

“I have three boys that require me to have their energy levels. For me it is about being strong and healthy, but I am working out a lot more than I was. I am enjoying it actually,” Walsh noted.

The mother of three mainly prefers “strength training, reformer Pilates, and weights,” as she does not like “cardio.” “It works really well for my age group. It's hard on your core and quite a few people think it's easier than it is.”

“I am not a huge fan of my arms so usually I don't get them out but where I have been working so hard, I have accepted it and been getting them out. I have been lifting heavy weights to try and achieve it,” Walsh stated.