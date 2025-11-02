 
Ex-Prince Andrew's peculiar teddy bear obsession uncovered

Former royal staffer says Prince Andrew insisted on strict order for his teddies

F. Quraishi
November 02, 2025

Andrew’s strange royal bedroom rule revealed by former maid

Now ex-Prince Andrew’s former housemaid has revealed what it was really like working for him in a previous interview.

Speaking with The Sun, the maid described the “disgraced” royal’s unusual habit of keeping 72 stuffed toys carefully arranged on his bed.

Charlotte Briggs, who worked at Buckingham Palace in the mid-1990s, said staff were given a full day of training on how to position the toys exactly as the former Duke of York liked.

"As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them,” she revealed about King Charles’ brother.

She explained that each teddy had to be placed in a precise order by size and location, with nothing left out of place.

“I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar,” she added. "But he absolutely loved the ¬teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged."

Recently, the former Duke of York received the biggest shock of his life after King Charles removed his royal titles, including Prince, and ordered him to vacate his royal residence, the Royal Lodge.

