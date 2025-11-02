'Got my revenge': Jennifer Lawrence on working with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence jokes about working with Robert Pattinson

Earlier, Jennifer Lawrence revealed the studio behind Twilight turned her down for the Bella Swan role, which made her miss her chance to star opposite Robert Pattinson.



Now, years later, she at last shared the screen with the actor in Die My Love. “Yeah, it’s the total revenge that I’ve wanted,” she quips at the movie premiere in New York.

She continues, “My favorite part of working with him was probably that we could be in the same room, but not talk for a really long time. I really appreciate that in a coworker.”

On the other hand, Robert recalls the first movie he saw with the Academy-winning star, which was her 2010 drama Winter's Bone.

“I just remember she was like the thing on the scene,” he adds. “When that movie came out, it was like everyone went to see like, ‘Okay, who is this girl?’

"It kind of had like an elemental power, and you could just see that from the second her career started, she was the biggest star in the world," the actor notes.

Die My Love opens in theatres on Nov. 7.