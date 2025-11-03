Prince William drops personal message ahead of big trip

Prince William shares message before departing for Rio de Janeiro

Prince William has dropped a personal message ahead of his big trip for Earthshot Prize initiative.

The Prince of Wales took to his official Instagram handle and shared a message before he departs for Rio de Janeiro.

In the statement shared on Stories, William stated, "As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil's vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people."

The Prince of Wales set for Brazil trip to promote his Earthshot Prize

The eldest son of King Charles added, "With the world's eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership. Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them."

"When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach," the statement concluded with Prince William signing off with his initial.

This comes as the Prince of Wales begins his trip to Brazil in order to promote his Earthshot Prize, an initiative the heir to British throne launched in 2020 to find solutions for major environmental issues.