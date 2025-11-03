Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after shocking attack

Prince William, Kate Middleton send message to victims of knife attack

Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken their silence after the tragic incident.

For those unaware, at a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) Doncaster to London King's Cross station a horrifying incident took place on Saturday, when a man attacked passengers with knife.

Advertisement

Now, the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement through Kensington Palace extending their sympathies to the victims.

The spokesperson shared, "'I spoke to The Prince of Wales this morning and he also asked me to express his and the Princess of Wales thoughts for the families and friends of all those impacted by the horrific events last night near Huntingdon."

Adding, "He also wishes for me to express his thoughts are also with the first responders and train staff that acted so swiftly."

"The Prince and Princess have also been following the terrible events in Jamaica over the last week. He will be personally donating to the relief efforts to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa," the Kensington Palace spokesperson concluded.

This comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children reportedly moved into their "forever homes." As confirmed by several outlets, the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.