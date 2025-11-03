 
Geo News

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon welcomes first child with husband Peter Cho

Atomic Kitten singer Liz McClarnon previously discussed journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF)

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Liz McClarnon becomes mother first time after long struggle
Liz McClarnon becomes mother first time after long struggle

Atomic Kitten member Liz McClarnon has become a mother for the first time.

The singer welcomed her first child with husband Peter Cho.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday November 2, 2025, Liz revealed that she and her husband Peter have welcomed baby boy.

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon welcomes first child with husband Peter Cho

Following a years-long journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF), the duo have officially become parents.

Sharing a selfie of herself giving a thumbs-up from hospital bed, the singer wrote, "Little man arrived early."

She updated her fans further, "It started out a bit scary but all went well in the end."

This comes just a week after Liz posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump alongside a throwback photo of her pregnant mom.

"I got a message the other day saying ‘I feel like you’ve been pregnant for forever!’ So do I! So. Do. I," she wrote in the caption.

Adding, "My tummy is huge now isn’t it?! And don’t you think I’m the spitting image of my mum when she was pregnant with my little brother."

It is pertinent to mention that Liz McClarnon, who tied the knot to Peter Cho in 2023, previously discussed her pregnancy struggles. The Atomic Kitten star experiences three failed embryo transfers through IVF in 2022 and two miscarriages in 2024.

Advertisement
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Rosie Perez unveils rare change in career direction
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Sydney Sweeney to ex-Jonathan Davino: 'Leave me alone'
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell says infidelity isn't a dealbreaker in marriage to Dax Shepard
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy
Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy
Tom Holland weighed in on 'James Bond' role speculations
Tom Holland weighed in on 'James Bond' role speculations
Ariana Grande gets high praise amid new series casting
Ariana Grande gets high praise amid new series casting
David Harbour shares honest opinion about 'Stranger Things' costar Winona Ryder
David Harbour shares honest opinion about 'Stranger Things' costar Winona Ryder