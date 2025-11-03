Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon welcomes first child with husband Peter Cho

Liz McClarnon becomes mother first time after long struggle

Atomic Kitten member Liz McClarnon has become a mother for the first time.

The singer welcomed her first child with husband Peter Cho.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday November 2, 2025, Liz revealed that she and her husband Peter have welcomed baby boy.

Following a years-long journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF), the duo have officially become parents.

Sharing a selfie of herself giving a thumbs-up from hospital bed, the singer wrote, "Little man arrived early."

She updated her fans further, "It started out a bit scary but all went well in the end."

This comes just a week after Liz posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump alongside a throwback photo of her pregnant mom.

"I got a message the other day saying ‘I feel like you’ve been pregnant for forever!’ So do I! So. Do. I," she wrote in the caption.

Adding, "My tummy is huge now isn’t it?! And don’t you think I’m the spitting image of my mum when she was pregnant with my little brother."

It is pertinent to mention that Liz McClarnon, who tied the knot to Peter Cho in 2023, previously discussed her pregnancy struggles. The Atomic Kitten star experiences three failed embryo transfers through IVF in 2022 and two miscarriages in 2024.