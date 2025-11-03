Reese Witherspoon drops her 50th birthday plans with son

Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her birthday with Tennessee in special way

Reese Witherspoon has dropped plans for her big milestone birthday. The actress is set to turn 50th on March 22, 2025.

In an interview with Harper's Bazar, Reese revealed her special plans for the upcoming birthday.

Advertisement

Reese shared that she and her son Tennessee James Toth, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth, are taking a trip to Europe.

The actress said, "It’s just me and him — I’m excited about it! I’m off to visit friends in Italy, kind of tootling around a little bit."

Adding, "I like getting older."

"I think it’s great to be wiser and understand your place in a business. I’ve worked really hard to get to that place… I feel like I’m living my purpose, for sure. I love my job. I love my fans. I’m the captain of my own destiny," Reese noted.

Reese Witherspoon is mother of children: Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth

It is pertinent to mention that besides Tennessee, Reese Witherspoon is also mother to a daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, and son Deacon Phillippe, 22, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Somewhere else in the conversation, the Big Little Liars star also discussed being a young mom.

She recalled experiencing depression after giving birth to first child, daughter Ava, "It was really bad. In the first six months, I was simultaneously happy and depressed. I just cried all the time, I was up all night, I was exhausted. It was a hormone drop I didn’t expect, which I experienced right after birth and again when I stopped nursing six months later."

""Everyone has an opinion. It’s hard being a young mom and having people tell you how to be, how to react, how to give birth, how to nurse and how to feed your baby. It’s inundating," she added.