Selena Gomez opens up about how she handles tough days

Selena Gomez shares her go-to coping methods for tough days

Selena Gomez says leaning on friends and therapy helps her reset.

The singer, 33, opened up about her mental health during the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on October 29.

“Some days you just have to let yourself get it out, and then afterwards, a good laugh,” Gomez told People at the charity event, which aims to raise $100 million for youth mental health initiatives.

“I don’t know the key. I just know what works for me,” she added. “I like to maybe just see one friend, talk to my therapist, and lean on people who can really help.”

Gomez attended the event with her husband, Benny Blanco, 37, whom she married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on September 27.