John Mayer, Kat Stickler reignite romance

John Mayer and Kat Stickler spark romance once again

John Mayer and Kat Stickler have sparked romance speculation with a dinner date in New York City.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland musician was spotted out with the influencer on another date, despite her having declared she was single earlier this month.

Kat and John spent time at Torrisi restaurant in the Nolita neighbourhood at the weekend, according to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. Multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet the two were at the Italian eatery.

The sighting comes after the two were spotted out and about in New York together earlier this month, twice in two days.

They were spotted at a private members-only club in the city, then pictured having dinner together the following night at Flyfish Club, another members-only establishment.

A source told Us Weekly it was the singer who pursued Kat, while she reportedly "thought it would be fun to date again" after a recent breakup with a man she had been seeing for a few months.

However, she later went on TikTok to clarify she was single, joking that her bob haircut was a sign that she wasn't seeing anyone and was still healing from a previous relationship.

Kat's last high-profile romance was with Bachelorette star Jason Tartick, who dated for about six months last year.

Additionally, she shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Mike Stickler.

As for John Mayer, he's had several high-profile romances over the years with celebrities including Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry.