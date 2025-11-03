Ariana Grande wraps up filming ‘Meet the Parents' sequel

Ariana Grande finishes filming ‘Meet the Parents’ sequel

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law.

Marking her first major live-action film role since Wicked, the 32-year-old singer took to her official Instagram, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from set.

Advertisement

She wrote: “These past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. I love my Fockers, and I love my Byrnes… so, so very much. I will miss this bunch terribly. See you next November!”

Ariana’s carousel of images included shots of her embracing Ben Stiller, who reprises his role as Greg Focker in the upcoming film, and another photo of her with Beanie Feldstein, who will also make an appearance in the movie.

Focker In-Law is the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents series and is set to be released in cinemas on November 25, 2026.

Ben is joined by returning cast members Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson.

John Hamburg, who previously scripted the previous three installments in the long-running series also wrote and directed the fourth one as well.

While plot details are being kept secret, Ben spoke about the project earlier this year during a 25th-anniversary screening of the original Meet the Parents at the Tribeca Festival.

He said: “What spurred the idea is that I’m the age that Bob was when we did the first movie. It felt like a mirror to the first film, where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana Grande’s role in Focker In-Law has not yet been revealed, but the star’s post suggested she spent several months working on the production.