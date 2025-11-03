Deborra-Lee Furness leaves ex Hugh upset with major decision

Hugh Jackman displeased with Debora-Lee Furness decision

Deborra-Lee Furness has landed a book deal and her ex-husband Hugh Jackman is not pleased about it.

The couple made headlines earlier this month after they allegedly buried the hatchet following their shocking split in September 2023

Now their efforts to rebuild their relationship could all be in vain, according to Woman's Day.

“Hugh had heard about Deb's plans but he didn't really know until she told him herself during their secret meet–up,” an insider told the publication.

“He'd been warned early on that almost every A-list divorcee is approached to write a book but part of him hoped Deb wouldn't take that fat publisher's cheque,” they added.

The insider also went on to reveal that Deborra is set to tell her side of the story, reflecting on her 27-year marriage to Hugh, adopting and raising their children and her life post-divorce.

The move is not “revenge”, the close source insists but rather a way for Deborra to find her voice, put herself first and reignite her career, which she pressed pause on when taking care of Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

It has also been reported by Woman's Day that the Aussie actress initially turned down the opportunity, but later came around to the idea, hoping the experience would be “cathartic.”