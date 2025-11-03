Andrew's titles stripped as royal family prepares for ‘something bigger'

Ex-Prince Andrew’s downfall part of wider royal plan?

Royal family is said to be preparing for something big after stripping Andrew of his royal titles due to his past ties to Jeffrey Esptein.

As per new report, Andrew Mounbatten Windsor’s recent loss of titles and royal privileges may be part of a larger move by the monarchy to distance itself ahead of potential new revelations.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold said his “gut feeling” was that “something bigger is going to come out.”

Harrold, who worked for King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, suggested the decision to strip Andrew of his titles and ask him to leave his Windsor home was not made lightly.

"My gut feeling is that something bigger is going to come out," he told The Mirror.

"The Royal Family are not silly, they know exactly what they are doing and to remove these titles, to remove his birth right, to take all that away…they are not doing this lightly.”

“There is something going on. There is something brewing and I think they're getting ready for whatever is going to happen. They’re getting ready for it,” he added.